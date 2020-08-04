Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Gives Her Raksha Bandhan Post A Hilarious 'TMKOC' Twist; See Pic

Sab TV's highly popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few television shows that are known for celebrating every festival with grandeur. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several actors from the show took to social media wish fans a 'Happy Rakshan Bandhan'. However, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben had a hilarious post to share with fans on Instagram on this special occasion, which left everyone in splits.

Dayaben's Raksha Bandhan wish ft. Jethalal and Babita

Popularly known for her portrayal of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani took to social media to wish fans on Raksha Bandhan but gave her wish a funny TMKOC twist. Vakani shared a still from the previous episodes of the sitcom, featuring Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi and Babita Iyer, played by Munmun Dutta.

In the post shared by her, Babita is seen trying to forcefully tie the rakhi on Jethalal's wrist. While Babita seems extremely excited to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Jethalal, the latter's expressions speak out loud for his displeasure about the same. However, if you cannot recollect when did this happen on the show, it is when Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide organized a 'Sarvajanik Rakhsha Bandhan' in Gokuldham society, wherein all the ladies tied rakhis to the men of the society, except for their respective spouses. Sharing the throwback picture, Disha Vakani wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan".

Check out her post below:

Soon after the post was shared by the 41-year-old on Instagram, fans were quick to react to the still from TMKOC in the comment section of the post. One fan commented writing, "One of my favourite pic on Raksha Bandhan :D" while another wrote, "most memorable moments". One fan also jokingly commented, "Saddest rakhi ever........". Check out fan reactions to Disha's post below:

Although Disha Vakani's funny post on Raksha Bandhan made fans nostalgic and also left them laughing their hearts out, some fans also asked the actor about her plans of joining the show back. Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since late 2017, and fans are eagerly waiting for Dayaben's comeback on the sitcom. Meanwhile, the shoot of TMKOC was resumed recently after being halted for almost four months.

