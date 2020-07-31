'Mazha Hoshil Na' Written Update July 30, 2020: Aditya Teaches Sai How To Ride A Cycle

Mazha Hoshil Na is a romantic drama which airs on Zee Tv. The last episode of the show saw many twists and turns in Sai and Aditya's unexpected love story. Read Mazha Hoshil Na written update for July 30, 2020. The episode of Mazha Hoshil Na starts with Sai running back home before her father reaches there.

'Mazha Hoshil Na' Written Update July 30, 2020

She calls out Chandu and asks him to help her in sneaking back home. Meanwhile, Sai's mother and her friends are sitting in the living room. They bring up the topic of Sai's marriage again and start enquiring about the boy Sai is about to get married to. One of her friends asks her if she has actually seen a boy for Sai to get married to or is she lying.

Also Read: Mazha Hoshil Na Written Update July 27, 2020: Aditya Decides To Stop Asking Sai For Help

Sai, on the other hand, tries to get back home from her balcony. Sai's father comes back home and gets panicky, asking Sai's mother about Sai. He tells her mother that he saw Sai with the mechanic. Sai's mother tells him that she's at home because they have been sitting in the living room for a long time and she did not leave in front of them. Sai's parents decide to check Sai's room and look for her. Sai comes in from the bathroom and her parents are shocked to find her at home.

Sai's father asks her if she was cycling with the mechanic. Sai lies and says that she has been at home and she never left home. Her parents leave her room believing that she had been at home all this while. On the other hand, Aditya's uncles eagerly wait for Aditya to come back home with his brand new cycle. They decide to welcome Aditya and his cycle with garlands and coconut, in a traditional style.

Also Read: 'Mazha Hoshil Na' Written Update July 28, 2020: Aditya Decides To Buy A Cycle

When Aditya comes back home they're surprised that he comes back riding the cycle before they could perform the ritual of putting a garland on the cycle. They tell him that only his wife or someone elderly from the family can perform the pooja.

At Sai's home, her parents decide to protect her and put restrictions on her. Sai's mother tells her that they should get her married so they won't have any problems in future.

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update | March 17: Daadi Is Infuriated By Ganga's Antics

Sai's father agrees to this and they decide to find a suitable boy for Sai. Aditya's uncles also find a girl for him and ask him to get married to her. They ask him to meet the girl's side the next day, but Aditya denies saying he has to go to the office, despite it being a holiday. At night, Aditya and Sai have a conversation about the day and decide to meet the next day. Aditya promises Sai to teach her cycling.

Also Read: 'Mazha Hoshil Na' Written Update July 29, 2020: Sai's Father Sees Aditya & Sai Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.