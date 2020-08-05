Amid Breakup Rumours, Anusha Says, 'it's Okay To Make Mistakes, Hope You Realize'; See Pic

Over the past couple of months, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's love life is said to have hit rock bottom. The celebrity couple's relationship has been under the scanner after reports of their breakup started making rounds. Although the two might have rubbished breakup rumours earlier, Anusha's recent Instagram post says a different story altogether.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Trolls In Latest Instagram Video, See Post

Anusha Dandekar hints at a breakup with Karan Kundrra

Earlier this morning, Anusha shared a post of her Instagram handle which suggests that the actor-VJ is dealing with personal life turbulences. While she hasn't openly spoken about her current relationship status with Karan Kundrra, Anusha's latest Instagram post hints at a breakup with beau Karan as she says, "it's okay to walk away from someone you once loved". In her long IG post, Anusha opened up about not needing validation from anyone but herself about her personal life decisions and captioned the post, "Hope this makes you realise it now... love you". Her post read:

It's okay if you don't know what to feel, if you don't know what you want and if you can't figure things out as you go. It's okay to not want something you worked so hard on getting - after realizing it wasn't what you thought it was. It's okay to change your mind, to make mistakes, to walk away from someone you once loved - from something that once meant the world to you. It's okay, because this is your life, your cause, your body, your beliefs, your mind, your heart, and your feelings. And you don't need validation from no one, other than you, and I hope it doesn't take you a lifetime to realize that.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Posts Late Wish For Ranveer Singh's Birthday, Watch The Hilarious Video

Check out her post below:

While Anusha and Karan's social media PDA used to give major couple goals to fans online, the duo has not shared anything related to each other for months now. Earlier, they were quite regular at posting mushy couple photos and videos on social media, having fans swooning over their romance. However, now, both of them have deleted the majority of posts with each other from their Instagram accounts.

On Valentine's Day, the love birds had also launched their own clothing label, 'MUWU' and posed together in several outfits of their clothing line for the brand photoshoot. Sharing the post, Karan had captioned the post, "Today is even more special because my valentines became my business partner also!".

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Urges Fans To ‘save Lives’, Promotes Environment-friendly Masks

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Can't Believe Her Muscular Look Despite No Gym & Exercise For 3 Months

(Image credit: Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.