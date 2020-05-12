Niti Taylor Turns Into A Barber & Channels Her Inner Hairstylist To Rescue Her Father; See

Television actor Niti Taylor has left fans in awe of her as the quarantine addition of her social media posts has garnered immense love from the audience. But it seems like Niti Taylor is also planning to give a hair cut tutorial to her fans as she recently added a video about the same to her YouTube channel feed. Sharing the details of her new YouTube video, she shared a thumbnail picture she is seen trimming her father's hair.

READ | Niti Taylor: When The Ishqbaaz Actor Gave Major Vacation Goals

On May 11, 2020, the Ishqbaaz actor took to her social media handle and shared an interesting thumbnail of her next YouTube video for the series, Taylormade Stories. In the poster, her father is seen sitting like he’s in a barbershop. And right behind him, Niti is seen busy chopping his hair with a scissor and a comb while sporting a cute pink night suit.

The actor shared the photo on Instagram of her latest episode and wrote a simple one-liner in the caption. Her caption read, 'My new Episode is out Link in Bio #taylormadestories.' The title of her new episode is 'Gave My Father A Haircut'.

In the four-minute-four-seconds video, she revealed that her sister and mother often trim each other's hair, but she is trying something like this for the first time.

Check out her post:

Watch the full video below:

Apart from this, Niti Taylor has uploaded numerous videos on her personal YouTube channel under the banner of Taylormade Stories. In one of the videos, she has revealed 25 interesting yet lesser-known facts about her. A few of her videos are subjected to health and skincare too.

READ | Niti Taylor: Check Out Niti Taylor's Best Casual Looks

On the other side, she is quite active on video-sharing app TikTok as well. She has made many rib-tickling videos to provide a dose of entertainment to her fans amid the lockdown. In several videos, the actor has channeled her inner dancer. Her father has also often been seen joining hands with her for the other entertaining videos. The father-daughter duo's fun videos manage to tickle the funny bone of the audience.

READ | Niti Taylor's Goa Vacation Pics With Family Will Make You Green In Envy

READ | From Gauahar Khan To Niti Taylor: Check What Outfits Celebrities Sported Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.