From Gauahar Khan To Niti Taylor: Check What Outfits Celebrities Sported Today

Fashion

Here is a look at the outfits that Gauahar Khan Karishma Tanna, Deepika Singh and Niti Taylor were donning today. Keep reading to know more.

Gauahar Khan

Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna, Deepika Singh, Niti Taylor are known for making style statements that turn heads. These celebrities are active on social media and are often seen giving their fans outfit goals. These actors have garnered a lot of fans after their popular television shows. Check out what outfits your favourite celebrities sported on March 4, 2020.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan's 'Rishta Photo' Receives Witty Response From Singer Neha Kakkar

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Criticizes Sidharth Shukla For Blaming Asim Riaz For Cheating

Here are the fashion looks of the day 

Gauahar Khan 

Gauahar Khan was sporting a simple white T-shirt and she paired it with printed grey leggings. Gauahar Khan posted multiple videos on her social media account. Gauahar Khan also posted a video where she and her friend was jamming to Billie Eilish's music. Gauahar Khan accessorised her outfit with red shoes and a red sling bag. Here is a look at Gauhar Khan's outfit.

gauahar khan

Karishma Tanna

The popular actor Karishma Tanna sports her airport looks in style. Karishma Tanna donned a plain white sweatshirt along with side slitted quirky blue jeans. The actor also paired her outfit with casual white shoes and a white handbag. Karishma Tanna also shared a glimpse of her flight journey and also posted an interesting Tik Tok for her fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepika Singh

Actor Deepika Singh is known for wearing uber-cool outfits. On Wednesday, the actor was wearing a pink sweatshirt along with black leather pants. Deepika Singh shared some pictures for her fans on social media. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Niti Taylor

The actor Niti Taylor grabbed everyone's attention as she rocked a long white Kurti and palazzo trousers. The actor completed her outfit with a sky blue dupatta with floral print. Niti Taylor also rocked Chandbali earrings and sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Has Hosted These Reality Shows, How Many Can You Guess?

Also Read: When Karishma Tanna Slayed In Gorgeous Red Outfits; See Pics Inside

