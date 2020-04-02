Nitish Bharadwaj Aka Krishna Of 'Mahabharat' All Set To Rock Social Media

Considered as one of the most prominent figures of the television industry in the 90s, Nitish Bharadwaj shot to fame with his astounding performance as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s mythological war drama, Mahabharat. However, it seems like Nitish Bharadwaj is now set to take the social media world by storm, as the actor-turned-politician recently made a big debut on Instagram. Check out below.

Nitish Bharadwaj is now on Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj has spread his online presence, as the actor recently opened accounts across on social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Nitish Bharadwaj had earlier taken to his Facebook account to address his fan, regarding the re-telecast of Mahabharat and revealed that he was overwhelmed with the response received. As seen in the video shared by Nitish, the actor called his Facebook followers ‘online family’, as he had received more than 1 crore views on his post on the platform. Adding to the same, Nitish remarked that it has encouraged him to start his own YouTube channel, Instagram account, and Twitter handle.

Speaking about his image as Krishna, the actor mentioned that he is mortal like any other man in this world and the credit goes to his parents, teachers, and scriptures. The actor also added that Lord Krishna resides in every man.

Nitish Bharadwaj's first Instagram post

