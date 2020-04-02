'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Rerun Inspires Netizens To Make Memes On Netflix & Amazon

Now that the citizens of the country are spending their time at homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, it seems like fans of the Doordarshan television shows wish to go down the memory lane and enjoy the 90s television shows again. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, last week, announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan.

Also Read | Ramayana Makes A Comeback On Screens, Viewers Demand Return Of 'Malgudi Days', 'Flop Show'

Later in the day, it was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again. Now, Doordarshan is all set to bring back much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus and Chanakya. Just by witnessing the popularity of these shows, netizens are flooding the internet with lots of memes on how popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime will now take a backseat as almost everyone will switch to Doordarshan. Take a look.

Also Read | Ramayana Actor Arun Govil Looks Pleased As He Watches Himself Onscreen; Fans React

Netflix and Hotstar memes on Ramayana

Netflix to the people who shifted to Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/7s3RGQ8w6s — Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) March 29, 2020

#Doordarshan



Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, and ZEE5 looking at Doordarshan TRP pic.twitter.com/ky2qPjPhW5 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) March 28, 2020

Netflix to Doordarshan after Doordarshan announces telecast of Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkeshbakshi 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/1Q074oC8Yn — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) March 27, 2020

Doordarshan to Netflix , Prime video & Amazon : #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/H35z9eT1LZ — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 27, 2020

Doordarshan condoling Netflix after losing TRP battle. #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/Kh4NuE9EEC — Shubhankar Shukla (@yourshubhankar) March 28, 2020

Doordarshan Tomorrow 🥳🖤 pic.twitter.com/1wmSFFHxiJ — S Ravind King (@sravindking) March 27, 2020

Netflix and Amazon after looking at Doordarshan Ramayana Rerun pic.twitter.com/uUw4AB1HPj — निशाचर (Ghar me rehne wale) (@nishacharr) March 27, 2020

Also Read | 'Two India's - One Watching Ramayana, Other Fighting For Survival': Kapil Sibal Attacks

Also Read | 'Two India's - One Watching Ramayana, Other Fighting For Survival': Kapil Sibal Attacks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.