'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Rerun Inspires Netizens To Make Memes On Netflix & Amazon

Web Series

Since the news of the shows like Ramayana returning on TV was made public by the officials, netizens have been flooding the internet with Netflix reaction memes

Ramayana

Now that the citizens of the country are spending their time at homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, it seems like fans of the Doordarshan television shows wish to go down the memory lane and enjoy the 90s television shows again. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, last week, announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan.

Later in the day, it was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again. Now, Doordarshan is all set to bring back much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus and Chanakya. Just by witnessing the popularity of these shows, netizens are flooding the internet with lots of memes on how popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime will now take a backseat as almost everyone will switch to Doordarshan. Take a look. 

Netflix and Hotstar memes on Ramayana

