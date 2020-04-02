'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Rerun Inspires Netizens To Make Memes On Netflix & Amazon

Now that the citizens of the country are spending their time at homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, it seems like fans of the Doordarshan television shows wish to go down the memory lane and enjoy the 90s television shows again. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, last week, announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan.
Later in the day, it was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again. Now, Doordarshan is all set to bring back much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus and Chanakya. Just by witnessing the popularity of these shows, netizens are flooding the internet with lots of memes on how popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime will now take a backseat as almost everyone will switch to Doordarshan. Take a look.
Everyone's a gangsta till d real gangsta walks in #Doordarshan #Ramayan #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/95Ec2ON5tH— Urban-nationalist 🇮🇳 (@Urbanationalist) March 27, 2020
*When Everyone starts watching #Ramayana on #Doordarshan TV * pic.twitter.com/GSppQequUk— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) March 28, 2020
Ramayan returns#RamayanOnDDNational #RamayanaIsBack #Doordarshan #quarintine #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/bAESu3HmHt— Ashish singh parmar (@Ashishs94064280) March 29, 2020
#Doordarshan is all set to telecast #Shaktimaan from April 2020.🙌— Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) March 30, 2020
Le Netflix:😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nPoUK8pWDh
Netflix to the people who shifted to Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/7s3RGQ8w6s— Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) March 29, 2020
#Doordarshan— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) March 28, 2020
Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, and ZEE5 looking at Doordarshan TRP pic.twitter.com/ky2qPjPhW5
Le Doordarshan👇 pic.twitter.com/Z9RtsDVOYJ— Isolation (@parmodgusain) March 28, 2020
Netflix to Doordarshan after Doordarshan announces telecast of Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkeshbakshi 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/1Q074oC8Yn— maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) March 27, 2020
Doordarshan to Netflix , Prime video & Amazon : #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/H35z9eT1LZ— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 27, 2020
Doordarshan condoling Netflix after losing TRP battle. #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/Kh4NuE9EEC— Shubhankar Shukla (@yourshubhankar) March 28, 2020
Doordarshan Tomorrow 🥳🖤 pic.twitter.com/1wmSFFHxiJ— S Ravind King (@sravindking) March 27, 2020
Netflix and Amazon after looking at Doordarshan Ramayana Rerun pic.twitter.com/uUw4AB1HPj— निशाचर (Ghar me rehne wale) (@nishacharr) March 27, 2020
