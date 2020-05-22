"Ved Vyas & Not Charles Darwin To Be Credited For 'Theory Of Evolution": Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj is a highly celebrated Indian Television personality. The stellar actor is best known for his work in Vishu Puran and Mahabharat. Nitish is a multi-faceted personality who is also a veterinary doctor, a politician, and a producer. The Mahabharat show's celebrated Krishna is quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He keeps posting videos to interact with his fans.

Nitish Bharadwaj's take on Theory of Evolution

Nitish Bharadwaj's one video on social media has been doing the rounds. In this video, the actor talks about how as per some facts "Maharshi Ved Vyas & not Charles Darwin should be attributed to the 'Theory of Evolution". For the unversed, Ved Vyas is Maharshi poet who composed the Mahabharat. The saga is considered as the master of Hindu Puranas and Vedas.

On the other hand, Charles Darwin is legendary naturalist, geologist and biologist. Darwin is often credited for his 'Theory Of Evolution'. So let's take a look at the video and understand what Nitish Bharadwaj has to say on Vishnu Puran.

The actor starts by greeting netizens and talking about the widespread nation lockdown amid COVID-19. He also highlights the fact that his show Vishu Puran is back on Doordarshan on television. He played the male lead in the mythological show. Nitish Bharadwaj then starts talking about his opinion about the 'Theory of Evolution' and how Maharshi Ved Vyas should be given credit for it, as it was he who wrote the Vishnu Puran over 3000 years ago highlighting the evolution through Vishnu's various avatars.

According to the Mahabharat actor, after Ved Vyas was done writing the epic of Mahabharat, he started writing 19 Maha Puranas, and one of them is Vishnu Puran. In the Vishnu Puran, as per Nitish Bharadwaj, Ved Vyas talked about human evolution from aquatic life towards becoming a fully grown man. In fact, the Vishnu Puran also highlights the physical, social, and intellectual attributes of a man.

Charles Darwin, on the other hand, discovered the 'Theory of Evolution' in the 19th Century, that is hundreds of years after, Ved Vyas wrote the Vishnu Puran. Nitish Bharadwaj also added that even though the credit of Theory of Evolution' is given is Charles Darwin, ideally it should be given Ved Vyas. The Mahabharat actor added that this is his personal opinion as per the Hindu mythology.

