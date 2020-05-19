World Bee Day 2020 - History, Significance And Celebration: All You Need To Know!

On May 20, World Bee Day 2020 will be observed across the globe. The World Bee Day celebration is done in order to raise awareness amongst the people about the importance of bees in the universe. The World Bee Day was started by the United Nations General Assembly so that bees' conservation is highlighted for sustainable development.

What is the Meaning and Significance of World Bee Day?

As the world is going through the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of life and the existence of species has become the focal point for everyone. One realises its significance more than ever. With the rise in the human population, bees are constantly exposed to dangers and threats. Thus, in order to create more awareness about how bees contribute to the growth of wildflower plants and crops, this day is celebrated. It also marks the birth anniversary of Anton Janson, the founder of beekeeping.

World Bee Day History

In 2017, the UNGA passed a resolution in 2017 in Slovenia regarding the bee preservation. This is because due to the excessive use of pesticides, monocropping, and invasive insects, bees are always under the scanner. Hence the UN initiated different awareness programmes which educate people about bees and pollinators. These programmes also help one in understanding what they must do in order to save bees on a regular basis. Anton Jansa, who is also known as the pioneer of beekeeping, understood the significance of bees and other pollinators in our ecosystems back in the 17th century. He then started some modern beekeeping techniques.

World Bee Day Celebration and Theme for 2020

The World Bee Day is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm in the world. A lot of organisations come together to conduct activities, workshops, and programmes which talk about the importance of the World Bee Day. Charity events are also conducted so that people can contribute what they can to preserve the species. Honey, bee jewellery, bee clothing, nectar-bearing plants etc are out for sale in such events, and whatever money is accumulation it goes for the preservation programmes of bees and other pollinators like bats and butterflies. For the World Bee Day 2020, the theme is Save the Bees.

