Nitish Bharadwaj's Net Worth, From Krishna In 'Mahabharat' To Sudarshan In 'Samantar'

Nitish Bharadwaj has been a part of several theatre performances in 1987. After which, in 1988, Nitish was roped in for B.R. Chopra's classic television series titled Mahabharat where he essayed the role of Lord Krishna. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of several shows and films. Here's a look at Nitish Bharadwaj's net worth.

Nitish Bharadwaj's net worth

According to a report by wikifame.org, Nitish Bharadwaj's net worth is Rs 67 crore ($9 Million). Before stepping into the field of acting, Nitish was a veterinary surgeon and had worked as an assistant veterinarian at a racecourse in Mumbai.

Nitish shot to fame after he potrayed the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat which was well-received by the audiences.

Nitish Bharadwaj's shows

In 2000, Bharadwaj appeared in B.R. Chopra's other show titled Vishnupuran. In the series, he played the role of Lord Vishnu. Later, in 2002, he played the role of Rama in Chopra's Ramayan. Meanwhile, Nitish Bharadwaj also impressed the audience with his roles in Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi movies.

Nitish Bharadwaj's movies

Nitish's 1988 film, Trishagni, directed by Nabendu Ghosh, alongside Nana Patekar, was well received by fans. He is known for his work in films like Nashibwaan, Nache Nagin Gali Gali, Njan Gandharvan, Tujhi Majhi Jamli Jodi, among others. Moreover, Bharadwaj also worked with Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde in Mohenjo Daro, 2016. He was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

As of 2020, Nitish Bharadwaj was seen in the web series titled Samantar, which released on MX Player. The web series is based on the book of the same title written by Mr Suhas Shirwalkar. Besides Nitish, Samantar also stars Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit, Jayant Savarkar, Ganesh Revadekar, among others. Samantar is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar.

During the lockdown, the makers of Nitish Bharadwaj's show, Mahabharat, decided to re-telecast the show on television. After its run was complete, Vishnupuran also aired on television once again. Fans were thrilled to watch the shows all over again as they took to Twitter to talk about it. Meanwhile, Nitish is also a director, screenwriter and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

