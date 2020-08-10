Prachi Tehlan's Net Worth Sees Steady Rise From 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' To 'Mamangam'

Prachi Tehlan, who is the former captain of the Indian netball team, has also worked in several daily soaps and films. Prachi Tehlan kick-started her acting career in 2016 with her role in the daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum. She tied the knot with Rohit Saroha in a private ceremony on Friday, August 7, 2020. Here's a look at Prachi Tehlan's net worth.

Prachi Tehlan's net worth

According to the report of Trendcelebsnow.com, Prachi Tehlan's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Prachi Tehlan's income is apprehensive of her appearances in serials and films, and her sports career. Prachi Tehlan made her acting debut with her role in the TV series Diya Aur Baati Hum. After which she made her film debut with the Punjabi flick, Arjan, opposite Roshan Prince. Helmed by Manduip Singh, the movie was well-received by fans.

Also Read | 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Actor Prachi Tehlan Looks Ethereal In Her Wedding Attire; See Pics

Prachi has also been a part of the daily soap, Ikyawann. She played the role of Sonali in the film Bailaras. In 2019, she made her Mollywood debut with her appearance in the movie, Mamangam. The film also stars Mammootty, Achuthan B. Nair among others.

Prachi has won a gold medal in 54th National Games. She reportedly commenced her sports career by playing basketball at the national level, whilst she was in school. When it comes to both sports, basketball and netball; Prachi has many achievements attached to her cap.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar's net worth as he's all set to play a fierce role in 'Naagin 5'; Read here

Prachi Tehlan's wedding

On August 1, Prachi Tehlan took to her Instagram and announced her marriage with Rohit Saroha. Right from her Mehendi ceremony, to Haldi and sangeet, Prachi Tehlan shared glimpses for her opulent wedding on social media. On Sunday night, she called it a day and captioned her pics as "Mr. And Mrs. Saroha".

As seen in the pictures, the actor sported a ravishing red lehenga, whereas Prachi Tehlan's husband pulled off a beige sherwani. She was heavily adorned with accessories and dainty makeup.

Prachi Tehlan's wedding pictures

Also Read | Dipika Kakar's net worth as 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' actor rings in her birthday; Read

Also Read | 'Naagin cast': From Nia to Hina; here's a look at all 'Naagins' whopping net worth; read

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.