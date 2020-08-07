Dheeraj Dhoopar's Net Worth As He's All Set To Play A Fierce Role In 'Naagin 5'; Read Here

Dheeraj Dhoopar made his television debut with his role in the daily soap titled, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He played the role of Ansh in the show. And now, the actor is all to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's gripping supernatural series, Naagin 5. After, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Dheeraj has come a long way. Here's a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's net worth.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's net worth

According to the report by Trendcelebsnow.com, Dheeraj Dhoopar's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Dheeraj Dhoopar's income is inclusive of his appearances in television shows. After his debut, he was also a part of the show, Behenein. He was a part of the comedy-drama titled Mrs. Tendulkar. After which, the actor was roped in for the show, Zindagi Kahe- Smile Please.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's shows

Not only this, but the actor also made a cameo appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He rose to fame after he played the role of Prem in Sasural Simar Ka. His most well-received role is that of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, opposite Shraddha Arya. And now, he has joined Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar has also hosted television shows.

Naagin 5 promo unveiled

The cast of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 recently wrapped up shooting for the finale episode of the show and now Hina Khan is all set to play the role of 'Sarvasestha Naagin' in the fifth season of the series. Naagin 5 features Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra.

On August 6, the makers of the show unveiled the new promo of Naagin 5. As soon as the video began, a caption which read, "Hone wala hai ghamasan yudh. Kiske pyaar ki hogi jeet?" popped on the screen.

Hina Khan's look from Naagin 5 was already revealed. But now, since the new promo revealed Dheeraj Dhooper's new look, fans gushed to express excitement to watch him in a new avatar altogether. The trio, Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar, donned exquisite traditional outfits. Dheeraj looked fierce with messy long hair, along with some eye kohl.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

