The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

No One Receives Caitlyn Jenner As She Exits 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Television News

Caitlyn Jenner's fans were quite heartbroken as no one from her family came to receive her while she left the TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Caitlyn Jenner

American television personality Caitlyn Jenner's fans were quite heartbroken as no one from her family or friends came to receive her while she left the reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. Jenner was the seventh celebrity to leave the series.

When the 70-year-old confidently strutted across the bridge to the photographers, it quickly became apparent that no one from her family had made the journey to greet her. Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock over the act of the celebrity family which consists of 10 children and 20 grandchildren. 

Read: The Irishman Watched By 17.1 Million Americans In Its First 5 Days

Viewers hearts break over Caitlyn's exit

A viewer commented: "NOBODY greeted Caitlyn at the bridge? That's heartbreaking". Another wrote: "No one came to greet Caitlyn? All those family members n friends & no one showed up!". While a third added: "Her family must think they are far too important and famous to come to support her! Shows money doesn't mean anything!". A fourth wrote: They should be ashamed of themselves.".

Read: JJ Abrams Shares He 'needed' Carrie Fisher's Leia To Complete Star Wars Saga

Caitlyn missed her family at the show

Caitlyn became incredibly emotional on her elimination and spoke of her time in the jungle. She told hosts Ant and Dec that she couldn't believe she had made it all the way to the third weeks and now she had to go. The three then chatted about Caitlyn's previous appearance on the US version of the show, which she did back in 2003, before her transition.

She said that her stay was much longer and that she already missed her family. The star said that it was Christmas and that it was a time to feel for the family. Before leaving the show, Caitlyn showed her support for contestant Roman [Kemp] who she thinks is absolutely great.

Read: Disney's Mulan Trailer Is Out; 5 Enthralling Moments Loved By The Audience Loved

Read: Cinema Is Cinema: George Miller On Marvel-Scorsese Debate
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
SMRITI IRANI REACTS TO FARHAN'S VID
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG