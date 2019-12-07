No One Receives Caitlyn Jenner As She Exits 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

American television personality Caitlyn Jenner's fans were quite heartbroken as no one from her family or friends came to receive her while she left the reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. Jenner was the seventh celebrity to leave the series.

When the 70-year-old confidently strutted across the bridge to the photographers, it quickly became apparent that no one from her family had made the journey to greet her. Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock over the act of the celebrity family which consists of 10 children and 20 grandchildren.

Viewers hearts break over Caitlyn's exit

A viewer commented: "NOBODY greeted Caitlyn at the bridge? That's heartbreaking". Another wrote: "No one came to greet Caitlyn? All those family members n friends & no one showed up!". While a third added: "Her family must think they are far too important and famous to come to support her! Shows money doesn't mean anything!". A fourth wrote: They should be ashamed of themselves.".

@KendallJenner @KylieJenner y no letter from home? Y was no one there to meet her at the bridge? Felt so sorry for her 🙄 — Gemma Marie Scales (@Gemmascales1988) December 7, 2019

It was terrible, its not as if they can't afford it themselves even if the showed couldn't pay for them. Obviously too busy sitting around moaning in their big houses instead of supporting her. — james cullen (@cullenjay01) December 7, 2019

Caitlyn you may have had no one meet you on the bridge ,but we were all there in spirit ! — Amanda J (@AmandaJ63582403) December 7, 2019

This was so sad her family couldnt even come to meet her, but her family wasn’t making money, that’s all they care about is the price tag not the fact of love. — jayne poults davies (@babyjaynie) December 7, 2019

QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE!!! your family should be ashamed for not meeting you off the bridge! but you have gained lots of new family that love you! — rachal cox (@rachalcox) December 7, 2019

Caitlyn missed her family at the show

Caitlyn became incredibly emotional on her elimination and spoke of her time in the jungle. She told hosts Ant and Dec that she couldn't believe she had made it all the way to the third weeks and now she had to go. The three then chatted about Caitlyn's previous appearance on the US version of the show, which she did back in 2003, before her transition.

She said that her stay was much longer and that she already missed her family. The star said that it was Christmas and that it was a time to feel for the family. Before leaving the show, Caitlyn showed her support for contestant Roman [Kemp] who she thinks is absolutely great.

