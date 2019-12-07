The Irishman Watched By 17.1 Million Americans In Its First 5 Days

Martin Scorsese helmed The Irishman was watched over by 17.1 million American citizens in first five days of its release on online streaming platform Netflix. However, it is not known that exactly for how long did an individual watch the movie and how many watched the entire 3 hour 28 minutes long movie.

According to reports, the widely popular mob movie starring Robert De Niro and Al Pachino was watched by an average minute audience of 2.6 million people in the United States of America. However, Netflix has still not released its own figures for the number of people who have watched the film.

The Irishman wins big

The Irishman has been released in select cinemas across the US and has picked up several awards and is said to pick up many more in the upcoming award functions in 2020. The movie was recently awarded as the Best Picture by New York Film Critics. The New York Film Critics Circle announced that The Irishman by Martin Scorsese is the Best Film of 2019. The National Board of Review also glorified The Irishman with the award for the Best Film. Joe Pesci, who played the role of Russell Bufalino, received an award for the Best Supporting Actor.

The NYFCC is a prestigious American film critics organisation founded in 1935. It was founded by Wanda Hale. The members of the club include 30 personalities from New York-based newspapers, magazine, and online publications. The organisation meets and votes for the various flicks every year and awards movies that have displayed excellence in cinema worldwide. A grand gala will be held on January 7, at Tao Downtown, to honour the movies that have received various awards.

Premiered at the 57th New York Film Festival

The Irishman was first premiered at the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27, while it received a theatrical release on November 1, 2019. The movie was digitally streamed on Netflix on November 27, 2019. The movie has been appreciated by fans worldwide and has gone on to receive several accolades. The movie brings out a perfect melancholic ending, and the character portrayal of Frank Sheeran by Robert De Niro was critically acclaimed.

The movie follows the story of Frank Sheeran played by Robert De Niro as he through the course of the movie goes on to become a top hitman and work for Jimmy Hoffa played by the legendary Al Pachino.

