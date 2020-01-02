Obesity Can Lead To THESE Health-related Risks In Individuals

Suffering from various health problems has become quite common today. While it is necessary to follow a healthy diet, due to the availability of junk food at our doorstep, some of us indulge in unhealthy eating every now and then. Having a cheat day is alright sometimes. However, if we don't control our food intake and don't stick to a healthy diet, we may fall prey to various diseases. One of those may be obesity. Let us take a look at what problems does obesity lead to.

ALSO READ | Apple Cider Vinegar: How It Can Help Treat Dandruff And Obesity

Health risks associated with obesity

Diabetes

Diabetes reduces your body's ability to control blood sugar. As per a study, people who suffer from obesity are more likely to get diabetes compared to people with a normal weight. However, you can reduce the risk of the same by exercising and have a healthy lifestyle. Doing any physical activity might also allow you to reduce the amount of diabetes medication you need.

ALSO READ | Beetroot Benefits: From Detoxifying Your Body To Removing Dandruff

Cancer

As per online reports, being overweight can also lead to having cancer. While women reportedly might face cancer of uterus, gallbladder, ovary, breast and colon, men may face colorectal cancer and prostate cancer.

ALSO READ | Ginger Water For Weight Loss And Other Ways To Consume This Magical Drink

Heart Disease

People who are overweight are more likely to have high blood pressure which leads to major risk of heart disease and stroke. Being overweight also leads to angina, which is a type of chest pain or discomfort which is caused when your heart muscle does not get enough oxygen-rich blood. However, by losing excess weight by even 10 per cent can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

ALSO READ | Ginger Skin Benefits: Home Based Tips For Smooth And Shiny Skin

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.