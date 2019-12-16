Ginger Water For Weight Loss And Other Ways To Consume This Magical Drink

Ginger is basically a flowering plant which is mostly cultivated for its roots, which has multiple benefits. It is an ingredient which can be used to cook any dish. Ginger is known to decrease inflammation, stimulate digestion and suppress your appetite. One important benefit of ginger is that it promotes weight loss.

How does ginger work in helping you lose weight?

Years of medical research reports, that ginger works wonders when consumed with proper diet and exercise. Ginger contains compounds called gingerols and shogaols. These compounds stimulate several biological activities in the body when you consume ginger. A research indicates that obesity brings an oxidative stress and inflammation and ginger helps control these free radicals of oxidative stress.

Different ways to consume ginger for weight loss:

Ginger and Lemon: Taking ginger and lemon together for weightloss gives an extra boost to keep your body healthy. Ginger acts as an appetite suppressant and lemon contains high amount of Vitamin C, which is the best combination for weight loss. Squeeze some lemon to your ginger tea or ginger drink and this will help you consume more liquids. It may also help you in staying hydrated and full for a little longer. It is advised to consume this ginger lemon drink two to three times a day to suppress your appetite and lose weight.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Ginger: Apple cider vinegar works as an anti-oxidant and also has weightloss properties. Prepare ginger tea and cool it down. Adding apple cider vinegar will kill the bacteria which will have no effect on the body. So, after the tea has cooled down, add apple cider vinegar to it, you can even add little honey and squeeze lemon for better taste. Drink tea once in a day.

Ginger water: If you can tolerate the peppery pungent taste of ginger, you can prepare ginger water and have it in the morning for effective weight loss. Squeeze out ginger juice and add a little honey to it.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.