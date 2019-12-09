Apple Cider Vinegar: How It Can Help Treat Dandruff And Obesity

Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar that is made from apple. It is one of the most beneficial kinds of vinegar when it comes to treating various diseases. It is useful for killing pathogens as well as losing weight and is helpful for those who have diabetes. It can also work wonders on your hair. Here are the benefits of Apple Cider for your health and hair.

Apple Cider Vinegar can treat this problem

Obesity

Studies have shown that when Apple Cider Vinegar is consumed with food, the test subjects feel fuller after eating less. In a test conducted for three months, those who consumed Apple Cider Vinegar lost around 1.2 kgs more body fat compared to those who did not. Although for the first time you might struggle to get used to the taste, eventually it will be fine after a while. But every little bit helps during a weight loss diet, so there is no harm in adding it to your diet if you want to lose weight. Apple Cider Vinegar does not have a lot of calories either which is also an add-on for the people who consume it.

Dandruff

Dandruff is an issue of which almost every second person is annoyed with. It is a condition where your scalp becomes itchy and oily. Dandruff is also called Seborrhea. The initial symptoms of dandruff include simple dry skin without any other rashes. It certainly happens during cold seasons.

Cancer

There has been a lot of hype about the anti-cancer effects of Apple Cider Vinegar. Studies have shown that various types of vinegar can kill cancer cells and shrink tumours. While all of these studies were proved after testing it on different animals. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by science.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.