'Bigg Boss 14' To Have Old Contestants In The New Season? Details Inside

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to air on October 3 with a grand premiere. Rumours surrounding the season and its possible contestants have been afloat for quite some time now. However, now it seems that old Bigg Boss contestants who have created quite a stir will be a part of season 14. Here's what this is about.

Bigg Boss 14 will have old contestants as well?

While speculations about the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are running wild, it seems that a few of the previous Bigg Boss contestants will be given a chance to relive the experience. The names that have come forward are Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan. Sidharth was the winner of season 13 and was quite the fan favourite, Gauhar won season 7 and Hina was the runner up of season 11. It is also being said that these contestants will enter a little earlier in the show and will stay for a long period.

According to a report by Indian Express, Shehnaaz Gill might also join Bigg Boss 14. She and Sidharth Shukla will be there to test the season 14 contestants' skills to survive the game. However, none of this has been confirmed yet officially by the makers of Bigg Boss 14. The rumoured list Bigg Boss 14 contestants include Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin.

Nia Sharma was also supposed to be a part of the season too but she has opted out. According to reports of Koimoi, the actor said that the format of the Bigg Boss show brings about many unpleasant controversies for the participants and the gameplay gets very dirty in the name of TRP. Nia also revealed that she had been hesitant from the first day itself and has now finally made up her mind not to participate.

Nia Sharma also added in the interview that she was unsure about the image that will be created if she participates. She seems apprehensive of bursting out after being locked up inside a house for so many days. Nia admits that it will not be an appealing aspect of her and she does not want her fans to see that.

However, Nia Sharma is not the only celebrity who has declined Bigg Boss 14. Asha Negi has also refused the offer saying she does not want her private life to turn into a public one and wants to steer clear of the controversies. Actor Aamir Ali had also been approached by the makers and offered a hefty amount despite a tight budget for Bigg Boss 14. But the actor has time and again refused to be a part of the reality show.

