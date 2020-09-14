Sidharth Shukla Says 'he's Back In Confession Room' But This Time It's Not For 'Bigg Boss'

Sidharth Shukla recently posted a video of himself in which he was locked up in a confession room. However, this time, the Bigg Boss 13 winner ended up in a confession room to talk about his love for the web show, Hostages 2. In the clip, Sidharth Shukla said, "An unknown house, filled with people who you can't trust to be your friends or enemies." Sidharth further asked, "If this isn't a hostage situation, then what is it?".

The actor continued to talk about the series and gave insights into how Prithvi (Ronit Bose Roy) is trapped in a new plan. Sidharth Shukla compared Prithvi's situation with his, as he recalled his days in the Bigg Boss house. Shukla further spoke about how Prithiv's wife's life is in danger. However, he took a full stop and asserted that he would not give away the spoilers of Hostages 2.

Sharing the video, Sidharth Shukla wrote, "Looks like I am back to the confession room... but this time around, it is to confess my love for Hostages Season 2." As soon as Sidharth's video was up, it met with a flurry of comments. An amused fan wrote, "Love to see you promoting Ronit’s show. Waiting for your series too."

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' 2020 contestants to enjoy pre-lockdown luxuries inside the house?

Sidharth Shukla's video

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla indulges in fun banter with paparazzi on meeting Shehnaaz Gill; Watch

Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14?

Reports about the Bigg Boss 14 contestants have been doing the rounds on the internet. As per the recent report of Peeping Moon, Sidharth will be seen in the upcoming season of the reality show. A source close to the site stated that Sidharth has come a long way since his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house and added that fans continue to shower him with a lot of love even after the show ended. Keeping his popularity in mind, the makers have decided to rope him for Bigg Boss 14, revealed the source. However, this time Shukla will not be seen as a participant in the show but will be seen for a special segment, added the source.

On Sunday night, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 unveiled a new promo of the show. In the clip, Salman Khan could be seen removing his mask, as he broke the chains and released himself. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai Bigg Boss." Salman's show will premiere on October 3.

Also Read | Aly Gony-Karan Patel's Instagram banter hints at 'Bigg Boss 14'? Read here

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' makers to rope in Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.