'Bigg Boss 14' Contestants: Here's A List Of Celebs Who Might Feature This Season

After a successful season 13, Bigg Boss has come back with a new season to entertain the audience. The show is all set to premiere on October 3, 2020 and Salman Khan as resumed his role as the host. However, the lost of contestants have not been revealed. Here's a list of the celebs who will enter the show this season according to reports of Indian Express.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular Indian television actor who made her debut with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. However, she gained popularity for her role as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Kushal Tandon. Since then, she has acted in many serials like Naagin 4 and also in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now it seems she might be one of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia is the stage name of Neha Singh who rose to fame with Spitsvilla 3. Since then she has featured in many serials like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, Daayan, Baal Veer and Naagin 3. She is also said to be one of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Akanksha Puri

Akansha Puri is an India model who is known for her Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood movies. She has starred in movies like Calendar Girls, Vighnaharta, Action, Alex Pandian and more. She is also the ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra. Their relationship became a child of controversy last after Paras' growing closeness to his co-contestant on the show, Mahira Sharma. It seems now Akansha herself wants to experience the big bad world of Bigg Boss.

Nishant Malkani

He is an Indian television actor who has featured in many serials. The list includes Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sasural Genda Phool and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He has also featured in movies like Ragini MMS: Returns, Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re, Horror Story and Bezubaan Ishq. Now it seems, Nishant is all set to feature in Bigg Boss 14.

Naina Singh

Naina Singh rose to fame with her appearance in Splitsvilla 10. She had paired up with Baseer Ali in the show. They went on to win the show and since then Naina worked in Kumkum Bhagya essaying the role of Rhea Mehra. However, during the lockdown, she quit the show saying she was not happy with her role.

These are the names of the celebs who are reportedly joining the Bigg Boss 14 house. An official confirmation, however, is yet to come. There are also other celebs who are rumoured to be joining the Bigg Boss show. These include Aly Goni, Shagun Pandey, Tina Datta, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mukherjee and Adhyayan Suman.

