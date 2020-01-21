Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning In These Traditional Attires; See Pics

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari is a true fashionista. Palak is an influencer on Instagram, thanks to her impeccable sartorial choices. From acing the casual-chic looks to traditional looks, Palak has done it all. We have compiled her best ethnic looks that will steal your heart:

1. The monotone ensemble

Palak Tiwari has worn a gorgeous violet ensemble in this picture. This traditional attire has an embellished strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline and flared skirt. Flaunting her well-toned midriff, Tiwari has left hair wavy hair open and accessorised with bracelet and dangles to round off her look.

2. The pink ensemble

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter is a stunner in this pink lehenga ensemble. She has teamed up her shimmery blouse with a plain pink skirt. Her strappy blouse is studded with sequins and her dupatta is bordered with glitter. She has kept her long hair open and sported statement earrings with this look. To complete her look, she opted for minimal makeup.

3. The blue and white patterned kurta

Palak has donned a blue and white patterned kurta in this look. She is giving out cozy summer vibes. She has done minimal makeup and opted for a middle-parted hair with a sleek ponytail. She has also sported large metallic jhumkas to complete her look.

4. The red monotone ensemble

Tiwari must have made heads turn with her appearance in this red traditional ensemble. She has worn the strappy top with the same coloured skirt featuring sequined border. She has kept her hair open and carried flared dupatta with sheer grace. Palak Tiwari sported detailed Jhumkas and opted for nude makeup for a rounded off look.

