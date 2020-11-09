Pankaj Dheer's Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Mahabharat' Actor

Quick links:
Pankaj Dheer started his career in 1981 with the show Mahabharat. The actor played the role of Karna in B.R. Chopra's epic television series. He received major recognition for his role. Pankaj Dheer also started getting known by his character 'Karna'. He appeared as the lead in Dastak, TV series, Zee Horror Show (1993). Later, he went on to establish his shooting studio named Visage Studioz. The actor is also known for his roles in other roles in Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu.
He has also been a part of movies like Sadak, Soldier, Om, Zameen, Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Gippi, Tumko Na Bhul Paayenge and Baadshah among others. Pankaj Dheer also owns an acting academy like co-star Mukesh Khanna in Mumbai. Pankaj is celebrating his birthday today, November 9. Here is a Pankaj Dheer quiz based on his career, trivia and facts.
