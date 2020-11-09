Pankaj Dheer's Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Mahabharat' Actor

Pankaj Dheer started his career in 1981 with the show Mahabharat. The actor played the role of Karna in B.R. Chopra's epic television series. He received major recognition for his role. Pankaj Dheer also started getting known by his character 'Karna'. He appeared as the lead in Dastak, TV series, Zee Horror Show (1993). Later, he went on to establish his shooting studio named Visage Studioz. The actor is also known for his roles in other roles in Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu.

He has also been a part of movies like Sadak, Soldier, Om, Zameen, Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Gippi, Tumko Na Bhul Paayenge and Baadshah among others. Pankaj Dheer also owns an acting academy like co-star Mukesh Khanna in Mumbai. Pankaj is celebrating his birthday today, November 9. Here is a Pankaj Dheer quiz based on his career, trivia and facts.

Pankaj Dheer quiz

1. Which among these television series marked the debut of Pankaj Dheer?

Mahabharat

Ramayan

Hanuman

Dastak

2. Which show featured Pankaj Dheer alongside Archana Puran Singh?

The Great Maratha

Badho Bahu

Dastak

Chandrakanta

3. The pictures of which mythological character of Pankaj Dheer is used as a reference in textbooks?

Ram

Ravan

Karna

Krishna

4. What is the name of Pankaj Dheer’s shooting studio?

Dheer Studios

Pankaj and Satluj studios

Vintage Studios

Visage Studioz

5. Which acting academy was opened by Pankaj Dheer along with Gufi Paintal?

Abhinaya Academy

Abbhinnay Acting Academy

Dheer Acting school

Natya Abhinay Academy

6. Which movie featured Pankaj Dheer alongside Sanjay Dutt?

Aashiq Awara

Ikke Pe Ikka

Sadak

Ikke Pe Ikka

7. Which film was directed by Pankaj Dheer?

Mera Suhaag

Poonam

Saugandh

My Father Godfather

8. Pankaj Dheer’s son Nikitin Dheer belongs to which field?

Literature

Culinary

Sports

Movies

Also Read| Kamal Haasan quiz: On the 'Chachi 420' actor's birthday, find out how well you know him

9. Which Kannada movie featured Pankaj Dheer?

Vishnu Sena

Shobha Somnath

Andaaz

Zameen

Also Read| Amazon quiz answers today, November 9 2020: Amazon Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay quiz answers

10. Pankaj Dheer’s statues are worshipped in which region of India?

Chandigarh

Lansdown

Jabalpur

Karnal

Also Read| Mahabharat Cast: From Pankaj Dheer To Roopa Ganguly, Where Are They Now?

Pankaj Dheer quiz - answers

Mahabharat

Dastak

Karna

Visage Studioz

Abbhinnay Acting Academy

Sadak

My Father Godfather

Movies

Vishnu Sena

Karnal

Also Read| 'Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer Aka Karna Says 'I'm Worshiped At Two Temples'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.