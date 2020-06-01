Mahabharat Cast: From Pankaj Dheer To Roopa Ganguly, Where Are They Now?

India has witnessed several iconic TV shows over the years. One of the most highly regarded TV series in India is the B.R. Chopra-directed Mahabharat. A few weeks ago Mahabharat concluded its second-airing during the lockdown. This airing brought the lead star cast of the show in limelight once again. So here is a look at the Mahabharat cast and what are they are up to now.

Mahabharat Cast and what are they upto now

1. Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Krishna

Nitish Bharadwaj was one of the most beloved actors from B. R Chopra’s Mahabharat. He played the pivotal role of Lord Krishna. This role helped him bag several other movie and film roles. After playing the role of Lord Krishna, Nitish Bharadwaj is now a former member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. He now completely focuses on his film career.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor To Play Modern Version Of Mahabharat’s 'Karna' In Rakeysh Mehra's Next?

2. Mukesh Khanna as Bhishmah

Mukesh Khanna rose to prominence after his role as Bhishmah on Mahabharat. After portraying Bhishma he went on to become a household name as Shaktiman. Currently, Mukesh Khanna is operating several acting schools and also has a production company known as Mk Films.

3. Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishthira

Gajendra Chauhan played Yudhishthira’s role in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. After Mahabharat, Chauhan went on to star in several movies and made cameo appearances. He was also appointed as the Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 2017. But he had to resign as his chairmanship sparked controversy and protests among FTII students.

4. Praveen Kumar as Bheem

Praveen Kumar is one of the most talented Mahabharat cast members. He was an athlete and competed in Asian Games and two Olympics. After playing Bheem’s role in Mahabharat, Praveen Kumar went onto star in more than 30 Hindi films. He is now a politician and works for the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Also read | 'Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer Aka Karna Says 'I'm Worshiped At Two Temples'

5. Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi

Roopa Ganguly is one of the most talented actors in the Bengali Film Industry. She is not only an actor but a singer and politician as well. She rose to fame after playing the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat. She then went on to star in several Bengali films. She has received several accolades in her acting including a National Award.

6. Puneet Issar as Duryodhana

Puneet Issar became a household name when he played the role of Duryodhana in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. He then went on to star in several films like Garv: Pride and Honour, Border, and Purana Mandir. He also starred in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Coolie but the accident that left Amitabh Bachchan in a fatal condition resulted in an immediate backlash from Bollywood. A few years ago, Puneet Issar once again came to limelight as he starred in reality TV show Bigg Boss season 8.

7. Pankaj Dheer as Karna

Pankaj Dheer is another popular face in the Hindi television industry. He played Karna’s role in Mahabharat. After his stint in Mahabharat, he went on to establish his shooting studio named Visage Studioz. Pankaj Dheer also owns an acting academy like co-star Mukesh Khanna in Mumbai.

Also read | Mahabharat Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Iconic Show

Also read | Mahabharat's Girija Shankar Opens Up On What It Was Like To Play Dhritarashtra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.