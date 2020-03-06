Shahid Kapoor Puts Up A Post Full Of Love For Father Pankaj Kapur, Congratulates Him

Shahid Kapoor recently posted a picture with father Pankaj Kapur, wishing him for his most recent achievement. He has also put up the tag “Dr.” along with his father’s name as he just got a doctorate degree. The post has been winning the internet as people love the father-son duo.

Shahid Kapoor’s adorable wish for his father

Shahid Kapoor recently put up a picture of his father on his official Instagram story. He has also congratulated his father on getting the doctorate degree in the post. In the picture posted, Pankaj Kapoor can be seen wearing a graduation robe. The same picture was also shared by Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. Have a look at their posts here.

The father-son bond

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor share a very special bond. They have worked together on various projects. They were seen sharing screen space in the 2015 film Shaandar. Shahid Kapoor has also worked in a film directed by Pankaj Kapur in the year 2011, which was called Mausam.

The two actors will be seen together again as mentor and pupil in the upcoming film, Jersey. Have a look at a scene from the upcoming film here. The film is based on a cricket player and his journey. It is basically a Bollywood remake of a Telugu film with the same title.

Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

