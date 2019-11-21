Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabra And Mahira Sharma Call Shefali Jariwala 'maachis'

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama, and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz who were once best friends in the house have become enemies now and everyone in the house is blaming Shefali Jariwala for it. Sidharth Shukla has blamed Himanshi and Shefali himself for instigating Asim. Their equation will go on a roller coaster ride as in the upcoming episode Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabra is going to support Sidharth Shukla.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, it is seen that Paras Chabra and Mahira Sharma are sitting by the side of the pool when Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are fighting. Both of them are seen calling Shefali Jariwala maachis because they blame her for the fight between Sidharth and Asim. Paras Chabra in the promo is seen losing his calm and going towards Shefali to fight her. They are interrupted by Himanshi who is standing between them and she is supporting Shefali in the fight. She is against Mahira and Paras for blaming her.

In the later part of the promo, Sidharth Shukla accuses Shefali of turning Asim against him. Shefali is seen walking out of the room angrily. It is speculated that Shefali will be the game changer of the season. Yesterday, we saw Shefali talking to Asim where she told him he is correct in standing up to Sidharth. She also told him that he has Himanshi’s and her support throughout. Will there be another group of Himanshi, Asim, and Shefali formed in the house? Stay tuned to know more about Bigg Boss 13

