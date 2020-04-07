Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma Of 'Bigg Boss 13' To Star In A Punjabi Film Together

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months, Bigg Boss season 13 ended nearly two months ago. However, the contestants of the show still manage to entertain their fans on social media, as they often post pictures and updates fans with work announcements. Recently, it was announced that contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been offered a Punjabi film together. Here are the details:

Paras & Mahira to feature in a Punjabi Film?

After playing star-crossed lovers in a music video titled Baarish, Bigg Boss 13 contestants and “good friends” Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to share screen space together for an untitled Punjabi entertainer. Confirming the same, Mahira Sharma revealed that the news is true and she is excited to work with Paras once again, as she is super-comfortable working with him. Adding to the same, Mahira Sharma also shared that they will have great fun shooting the film.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma created headlines, as the duo grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and caught the audience's attention with their public displays of affection. Host Salman Khan, too, told them that their equation appeared to be “more than friendship” and advised them to avoid such situations in the future. The duo was last seen in Baarish, which features Paras Chhabra romancing Mahira Sharma.

Other contestants on the work front

Recently, Asim Riaz shared screen space with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a special music video, Mere Angne Mein. The Bigg Boss 13's runner-up had also revealed a poster of another music video, which also features Himanshi Khurana. Voiced by Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, the poster shared online features Asim Riaz, all dressed up in a tuxedo, while Himanshi Khurana poses in a check-printed black and white blazer.

