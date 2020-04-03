The Debate
Paras Chhabra Makes A Blunder On Twitter; 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Gets Trolled By Fans

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra took to his Twitter to thank fans for the love but makes a mistake using wrong English. Here's how fans reacted to his statement

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
paras chhabra

While Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra's fans decided to trend #FightCoronaWithParas on Twitter, the former took to his social media handle to share his thoughts about the pouring love he gets from fans. Looks like Paras Chhabra accidentally goofed up with his English language which let to a brigade of trolls on Twitter. Read on to know. 

Paras Chhabra gets trolled for using wrong English 

Paras Chhabra has a humongous fan following post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, his fans in huge numbers decided to stand by his side and fight Coronavirus with him. They began the trend of posting tweets saying, "#FightCoronaWithParas". When Paras noticed it, the Baarish actor shared his thoughts saying, "Feels good when people ask me to check twitter trending and I find #FightCoronaWithParas Thank you so much to all of you.. because of you I am nothing".

Also Read | Paras Chhabra reveals he has blocked Akansha Puri, but has Mahira Sharma on speed-dial

Also Read | Paras Chhabra slams Shehnaz Gill, says she was disrespectful to girls on 'MSK'; Read

The moment fans noticed the blunder in his statement, they gushed in huge numbers to troll Paras Chhabra on Twitter for using incorrect language. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to his post. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Asks 'baby' Akansha Puri To Wash His Shoes And This Is How She Reacts

However, even though Paras Chhabra goofed up with his language, some of his fans are still standing for the model-actor. Many in huge numbers are happy about his post and have shared their thoughts. Take a look.

 Also Read | Paras Chhabra says Akanshka Puri 'bribed' stylists to make false allegations against him

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

