Paras Chhabra Makes A Blunder On Twitter; 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Gets Trolled By Fans

While Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra's fans decided to trend #FightCoronaWithParas on Twitter, the former took to his social media handle to share his thoughts about the pouring love he gets from fans. Looks like Paras Chhabra accidentally goofed up with his English language which let to a brigade of trolls on Twitter. Read on to know.

Paras Chhabra gets trolled for using wrong English

Paras Chhabra has a humongous fan following post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, his fans in huge numbers decided to stand by his side and fight Coronavirus with him. They began the trend of posting tweets saying, "#FightCoronaWithParas". When Paras noticed it, the Baarish actor shared his thoughts saying, "Feels good when people ask me to check twitter trending and I find #FightCoronaWithParas Thank you so much to all of you.. because of you I am nothing".

Feels good when people ask me to check twitter trending and i find #FightCoronaWithParas 😍😍😍

Thank you so much to all of you.. because of you i am nothing 😎 pic.twitter.com/n5UebPj1lX — Paras Chhabra (@paras_chhabra) April 2, 2020

The moment fans noticed the blunder in his statement, they gushed in huge numbers to troll Paras Chhabra on Twitter for using incorrect language. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to his post.

I'm not trolling you or anything,bura na manna.

English classes lelo lockdown mein :) #SidNaaz #BhulaDungaOnLoop — Deeksha 💙 (@Deeksha00399287) April 2, 2020

Beta.. Mummy Ko Bolo School Rejoin karwaye... 🤣🤣🤣 — Nayan Agrawal (@Nayan43078072) April 2, 2020

" Becz of u im nothing "

😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣 — LoveZindgi❤️💙 (@krishnaoi1) April 2, 2020

I couldn't stop laughing he read our minds — shreyyaa (@sunnny091) April 2, 2020

However, even though Paras Chhabra goofed up with his language, some of his fans are still standing for the model-actor. Many in huge numbers are happy about his post and have shared their thoughts. Take a look.

Thank you Paras for Always being So Humble & So Sweet. You always Appreciate Fans from Heart. Feel So Happy, Proud & Blessed to be Your Fan. #FightCoronaWithParas — Pebbles🏅👑 😇 (@pebbles100000) April 2, 2020

Always with you Paras#FightCoronaWithParas — Jaya (@jaya_basak) April 2, 2020

Thank you for noticing #FightCoronaWithParas

Stay home stay safe — GAMER #ParasChhabra #BaarishWithPaHira (@Biggbossfannnn) April 2, 2020

