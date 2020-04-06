Aanchal Khurana Of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Fame Opens Up About Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri

After their television stint with Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill featured in a reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show aired on Colors channel and was based on finding Paras and Shehnaaz's respective life partners on the show. Even the Roadies 8 winner Aanchal Khurana participated in the show. The show had to end earlier than their expected dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Aanchal Khurana talks about Paras Chhabra - Akanksha Puri fiasco

When Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge started, everyone came to know about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Even when Paras chose Aanchal Khurana over all the five contestants on the show, the two decided to remain friends for now.

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Aanchal was seen taking Paras' side by stating that Akanksha Puri should not be trolling Paras any more. She also advised Akanksha Puri to move on with her life and stop badgering Paras Chhabra and trolling him on the social media.

She further said that Akanksha's hatred was splattered all over the social media as Akanksha was apparently bothered by Paras’ closeness with his Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma.

What was Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show really about?

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a reality TV show, where the Ex-Bigg Boss contestants were given a chance to conduct their own 'swayamvar'. The show was expected to run for three months but it had to be cut short because of the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. The format of the show also included eliminations and wild card entries as well. Paras then chose Aanchal Khurana over all the other contenders, while Shehnaaz Gill was seen qutting the show.

