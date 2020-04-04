Paras Chhabra Recites An Adorable Poem, Fans Are Quick To Guess It Is For Mahira

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been one of the most-loved celebrity couples ever since their friendship blossomed on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, amid the lockdown, Paras Chhabra posted a video on social media where he talked about long-distance relationships, though he didn’t mention who he is addressing. However, fans took no time in assuming that he might be addressing Mahira Sharma in the video.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma To Ring The Wedding Bells In Next 21 Days?

Paras Chhabra shares an adorable poem

Recently, Paras Chhabra took to Instagram and shared one of his TikTok videos about long-distance love and relationships. He captioned the video with: "This Is for you". Some fans have been speculating that perhaps Paras is addressing Mahira Sharma.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Share Screen Space In A Punjabi Film?

Also Read | 'Keep Spreading The Laughter Medicine': Sunil Grover Wishes Kapil Sharma On His B'day

The video starts with the song Maana Dil from Good Newwz. Soon enough, Paras Chhabra begins with a message that he aspires to share with his followers or Mahira Sharma. Paras says that there is no problem in long-distance love, the silences of their hearts speak for themselves. Paras beautifully captures the emotion of being away and being in love with the heartfelt poem.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have never revealed the nature of their relationship publically. However, watching their chemistry, several fans assume that the two ex-contestants are more than friends. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown situation, several celebrities and citizens have been practising self-isolation as a preventive measure, to avoid the spread of the virus. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma too are practising self-isolation in their respective houses.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma waiting for Nod To Send A Formal Rishta To Her Mom?

Also Read | Mahira Sharma Reveals Why She Rejected Role Of Shalaka In 'Naagin 4', Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.