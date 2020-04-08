Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Give Food To The Needy; Jay Bhanushali Calls It A 'PR Stunt'?

As the entire nation is going through a difficult time owing to the coronavirus in India, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra did a beautiful gesture that will truly win your hearts. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra recently joined hands to distribute food to the needy and underprivileged. Paras Chhabra shared a video on his social media wherein he along with Mahira Sharma can be seen giving food and the basic necessities to the needy. Check out Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's video.

Fans laud Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's gesture

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants can also be called as responsible citizens as they can be seen adhering to the WHO guidelines while distributing the food. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants could be seen wearing a mask and also practice social distancing at the same time while distributing the food. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma also shared the video on her social media and also shared a hard-hitting caption with the same. The fans also lauded Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's latest gesture. Look at some of the reactions from the fans.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma shared a hard-hitting message for her fans

However, Paras' video also received some mixed reactions wherein some people called it 'flaunting' and reportedly TV actor Jay Bhaushali was also one of them. Jay's cryptic tweet was being touted to be an indirect taunt towards Paras and Mahira. When Jay started receiving backlash from the 'Pahira' fans, his wife Mahi Vij defended him by lashing out at the trolls on Twitter. Mahira Sharma also went on to clear this matter. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant wrote that many people will think that they are just 'showing-off' with this video and that they respect their opinion. Check out Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij's tweet.

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us ... — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

Mahira Sharma also added that even she believes that donation should be something that comes from within the heart and that there should be no evidence of it. However, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant also added that the motive behind this was to motivate people and do in their bit for the people in these trying times.

Mahira Sharma informed her fans that they are all in this crisis together and that they have a shared purpose. The fans lauded this act of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in these difficult times. On the work front, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants collaborated together for a music video, Baarish wherein their chemistry was very much appreciated.

