Paras Chhabra Reveals He Has Blocked Akansha Puri, But Has Mahira Sharma On Speed-dial

Paras Chhabra is currently a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shenaaz Gill where five girls are competing for his heart. The contestants have recently entered the villa and are already fighting over him. While the contestants are locked up in the Bigg Boss house, Chhabra was recently interviewed by a leading portal. During the interview, the actor revealed that he has blocked 506 unknown contacts on his phone.

Paras Chhabra has blocked Akansha Puri, Mahira Sharam on speed-dial

He further revealed that one of those contacts happens to be his ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri. Further talking about it, the actor once again assured his fans that the 'Akansha chapter' is over and that he has not met her since the finale. He said that he has come across videos of Akansha and added that the things she has said about him are not true and that he does not want to react to it.

He also said that if a person is going through a heartbreak, they would not put on makeup and give interviews with all smiles in the media. He revealed that he did not break up with her before Bigg Boss as people would think that he only let her go because he got a big show. He also added that he has never spoken ill about her and said that it only happened after Salman khan pointed it out on the show.

He also recently clarified in a media interaction that he has broken up with Akansha and also opened up about the reasons for doing so. Paras Chhabra got involved in controversies with his growing closeness to a Bigg Boss contestant, Mahira Sharma. He also shared that besides his mother and manager, Mahira Sharma is the third person he has on his speed-dial.

