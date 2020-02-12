Bigg Boss 13: Check Out Some Best Moments Of Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 is the most viewed Indian reality television show. It is full of non-stop entertainment. With the ugliest fights to the happiest moments, this season has seen it all. In the midst of all the drama going on in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the relationship between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have started to grow to a great extent. Both the stars, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra announced that they have fallen in love with each other.

They have been seen together many times which has been the hotspot for a lot of ruckus outside the house. Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend, Akanksha Puri has even threatened to break up with Paras after watching him connect with Mahira. The show’s makers also know the popularity of the two and have been promoting their show with new promos that show Paras and Mahira sharing some private moments, away from the other contestants.

Bigg Boss 13- Best moments of Paras and Mahira

Mahira has had a very special bond with Paras Chhabra since the very beginning. The two have supported each other throughout the season. Initially, they were together as good friends. However, gradually, they came close to each other.

Mahira loves feeding Paras

Two months into the reality show, Paras Chhabra fractured his finger, for which the actor had to leave the house, in order to get a surgery done. Once the Splitsvilla winner entered the house back, his connection from the start, Mahira Sharma, was constantly and very often seen feeding him with her own hand. The two have always been mentally and emotionally supporting each other, but during the phase when Paras was physically hurt, Mahira supported him emotionally.

Always take a stand for each other

Since the very beginning of the season, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been constantly accused of taking a stand for each other. Mahira Sharma, who has always had a rough relationship with most of the housemates is known for never talking for herself and instead, Paras answers all the questions coming her way. The bond between the two is so tight that they understand each other's feelings and are very comfortable sharing personal space with each other. It is very evident that the two are very protective of one another.

All cuddles and kisses

Very often, Paras and Mahira have been in the headlines because of their physical closeness with each other. The two have often been spotted cuddling under the blanket and kissing each other on the cheeks. They have been asked about what this proves about their relationship, but they have always said that the two do it out of pure friendship.

