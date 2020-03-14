Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma & Arti Singh Reunite | See Pics

The most controversial show Bigg Boss 13’s contestants Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were recently spotted having fun at a dinner reunion. The pictures of them having a gala time have been doing rounds on social media. In the pictures, Paras Chhabra can be seen wearing a multi-coloured t-shirt which he paired with tapered pants. The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge star accessorised his look with yellow shoes.

On the other hand, Mahira Sharma can be seen wearing a green traditional ensemble. While Arti Singh sported a white off-shoulder dress for their little reunion. All the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13 seemed to be having a fun time.

Have a look at it here:

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma made headlines several times during the show. Fans believed that the duo is dating because of their closeness on the show. However, in an interview with a news portal, Mahira Sharma dismissed all the rumours saying that they are just friends. Mahira Sharma also added that if there was something between the two then she wouldn’t have allowed Paras Chhabra to be a part of the Swayambar Show.

Paras Chhabra is currently a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a matrimonial show that airs on Colors Channel. The show features both Bigg Boss 13 finalists Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill on a hunt for a perfect life partner. Over a period of 13 weeks, both Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will try to find a suitable partner for themselves.

