Paras Chhabra ‘replaces’ Ex-ladylove Akanksha Puri’s Tattoo, Latter Shares A Vague Post

Bigg Boss 13 grabbed the limelight for several reasons and one of them was certainly Paras Chhabra's tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras became close to his co-contestant Mahira Sharma and also announced his split with Akanksha while he was still inside the house. Now, Paras recently went on to replace Akanksha's name tattoo on his hand and also shared the video of the same on his social media.

Paras Chhabra replaced his tattoo with a new one

Paras can be seen replacing Akanksha's name tattoo on his wrist with an eye symbol which also resembled the infamous eye logo of Bigg Boss. Paras can be seen visibly happy with his new tattoo, flaunting it at the end of the video. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also captioned the video which literally meant, 'Bigg Boss has opened my eyes.' Check out the video posted by the Karnsagini actor.

Akanksha Puri shared an obscure post

But it seems that his former girlfriend Akanksha's latest post had a hidden reply to his latest decision. Shortly after Paras posted the video of his replacing his earlier tattoo, Akanksha also took to her social media to share a cryptic post. She shared a beautiful photoshoot picture of herself posing in a yellow attire against a picturesque backdrop. Check out her post.

But it was the Vighnaharta Ganesh actor's caption for the post which grabbed attention. She captioned the picture saying, 'If You were strong enough to get this far, You are definitely strong enough to get going.'

The post may be hinted towards the actor giving a befitting reply to her ex-beau Paras. According to media reports, ever since their split, the former couple has been taking some indirect jibes against each other in their various media interactions.

Reportedly, while Akanksha had expressed her disappointment with Paras for breaking off their relationship during his stint on the show, Paras, on the other hand, had revealed that their relationship was already in shambles even before he entered the reality show.

According to media sources, Akanksha has also been in talks for Bigg Boss 14 for quite some time now. But the actor revealed to a portal recently that she is not sure if Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition of a global pandemic. She had added that there are many TV soaps as well as reality shows being shelved owing to the current situation.

