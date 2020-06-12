Akanksha Puri Opens Up About The Rumours Of Her Being A Part Of 'Bigg Boss 14'; Read

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the highest-rated reality shows in the history of Indian television. The reality show proved to be a stepping stone for many regional and small scale artists like Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and more.

Akanksha Puri, who was not a part of the show was also one of the most talked-about celebrities during the show. Her controversy with BB13 finalist, Paras Chhabra made headlines everywhere. Recently, Akanksha Puri opened up about rumours of being a part of Bigg Boss 14. Read ahead to know more-

Akanksha Puri opens up about rumours of being a part of Bigg Boss 14

Paras Chhabra’s growing fondness and closeness towards his BB13 co-contestant, Mahira Sharma, gave way to many controversies as Paras Chhabra was already in a relationship with Akansha Puri at the time. Akanksha Puri was even offered to enter the BB13 house as a wild-card entry but she declined the offer, saying that she did not want to spoil Paras’ game. The two eventually ended up having an ugly break up after the show.

Recently, talking to a leading entertainment daily, Akanksha Puri was asked about her plans of entering Bigg Boss 14. To this, the actor said that she was not sure whether Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition of a global pandemic. There's so much happening with many shows being shelved. She stated that nobody even knows if the shoots are going to start and if things are going to be fine soon. Akanksha Puri said right now, she is very happy playing Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh and is eagerly waiting for the shoots to resume.

Akanksha Puri revealed that she is waiting to go to Aamgaon and start the shooting. Right now, it is way too early to talk about a new show or being a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, she signed off saying that she would definitely like to entertain her audience in every possible way and will continue doing different and new things.

