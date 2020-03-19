Akanksha Puri Breaks Silence On Paras Chhabra-Bigg Boss 13 Stylists Controversy

Paras Chhabra, who is a well-known celebrity from Bigg Boss 13, was recently involved in a spat with his designers. Akanksha Puri has now spoken against the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant in an interview with an entertainment portal. On being asked about the payment Paras Chhabra claimed to give to the designers, Akanksha Puri said that she does not want to talk about those issues.

Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra and his Bigg Boss 13 stylists

Also Read | What Are Sidharth Shukla & Other Top 5 Contestants Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Upto After The Show?

However, upon insisting, Akanksha Puri decided to speak as according to her injustice was done to the two 'innocent' girls. Akanksha Puri mentioned that Paras Chhabra has swindled them. Upon being asked about the Rs 1 lakh Paras Chhabra promised to pay Akanksha Puri, she simply said that she would like it if Paras Chhabra gave that cash to the designers instead.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Arti And Vishal Are Grooving To Salman Khan's Iconic Song; WATCH

Akanksha Puri mentioned that she is not a fool to pay for a barter deal from her own pocket. She added that she is not that rich or stupid to fall for such a thing. Later, Akanksha Puri was asked about issues Paras Chhabra had raised regarding the fit of his outfits. Akanksha replied by saying that it all seems like a joke to her, as she has seen him wearing most of the outfits and shoes in some episodes. Akanksha Puri even claimed that Paras Chhabra had also recommended some of the outfits to his inmates.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra’s 'Bigg Boss 13' Designers Accuse Him Of Being Rude & Not Paying Their Fee?

Akanksha Puri then added that she has seen many clothes been worn by the inmates which were suggested by Paras Chhabra himself. She also added that Paras’ mother is fully aware of all the transactions as she took her permission for every financial matter. Upon being asked about the high price quoted by the designers in comparison to other teammates in Bigg Boss 13, Akanksha Puri said that she has no idea how much other designers charge or what type of clothes they deliver. She mentioned that Paras Chhabra was being sent unlimited clothes.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' To Take 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Slot As It Goes Off-air | Fans React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.