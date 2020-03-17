Paras Chhabra’s 'Bigg Boss 13' Designers Accuse Him Of Being Rude & Not Paying Their Fee?

In what can be termed as a shocking allegation, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's designers have accused him of not paying them their fees. The designers spoke to an online portal and revealed that they used to supply clothes for Paras Chhabra when he was inside the house as well as to his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and that the couple stopped paying them their dues once they called off their relationship. The designers also revealed that they believe in the utmost faith in their line of work and that they could not believe that Paras would make them 'run' from pillar to post.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra Reveals How Akanksha Puri Tried To Get In Touch After 'Bigg Boss 13'; Read

Paras Chhabra's designer has accused him of not paying them their dues

One of the designers reportedly named Taashi also said to the portal that it was extremely unprofessional of Paras to have acted like this. Another designer revealed that Paras Chhabra always made up some excuse about having some GST problems for which he has not received his Bigg Boss 13 prize money and that he can only pay them once he gets his prize money. Not only this, but the designers also made some other shocking revelations about Paras Chhabra.

The designers claimed that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant would damage his outfits

The designers also revealed how Paras Chhabra was extremely demanding about his clothes inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The designers went on to say that they also had to arrange Paras Chhabra's nightwears for him and he also had the habit of damaging the clothes which they provided to him. Paras Chhabra's designer also added that the clothes were in no condition to be returned and he is being charged for that as well.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Arti And Vishal Are Grooving To Salman Khan's Iconic Song; WATCH

The designers are also disappointed with Paras Chhabra for complaining that the outfits were not up to the mark. They further said that if Paras Chhabra was so upset with the outfits, he should not have worn them and that they were in touch with him when he was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. They further told the portal that they were in touch with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's manager who never told them that Paras is upset with the outfits which only meant that he was fine with them.

Also Read: Vikas Gupta Takes A Dig At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s Relationship, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.