Paras Chhabra Calls Mahira Sharma 'true Friend', Says 'thank You For Coming In My Life'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share a unique bond. The two who met during the reality show became good friends, and since then have been enjoying each other's company. Recently, Paras shared two beautiful throwback pictures on social media along with her “true friend” Mahira which seems to be from a get-together and thanked her for coming and gracing her presence in his life.

Paras Chhabra considers Mahira Sharma his 'true friend'

Paras shared the picture on his Instagram page where he seems to have cleared the air of speculations surrounding his relationship with Mahira and called her a true friend. In the photos, the duo is seen posing for the camera from a dim-lit room. While Mahira looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a purple dress, Paras looks cool in his casuals and printed shirt. While captioning the post, Paras expressed his gratitude towards her and thanked Mahira for coming into his life as a true friend. Mahira was quick enough to respond to the beautiful post and thanked him with a black-heart emoticon. Not only this, but she also shared Paras' post on her Instagram handle.

Read: Paras Chhabra's Ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's Social Media Gets Hacked; Read Details

Read: Paras Chhabra ‘replaces’ Ex-ladylove Akanksha Puri’s Tattoo, Latter Shares A Vague Post

During their stint in BB 13, they made heads turn with their romantic moments, and also sparked rumours of their relationship. As per reports, while Paras has many times previously stated that he has a strong liking towards Mahira, the latter has maintained that they're 'just good friends' and there's nothing more between the two.

Sometime back, during an interview with a media outlet when Paras was asked about his equation with Mahira, the former revealed that he and Mahira met a couple of times during the lockdown. He said that they share a beautiful bond and he does not want to go down the regular way of proposing to her. He also reveals that he wants everything to happen organically with her. He also said that she is a very good friend as of now. He also stated that his mother likes Mahira a lot. Paras also revealed that the creative team of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also approached Mahira to star opposite Paras, but she was all set to participate in the reality TV show which later led to the cancellation of the deal. Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira are gearing up for their second song together after Baarish.

Read: Paras Chhabra On His Equation With Mahira Sharma: 'Want Everything To Happen Organically'

Read: Paras Chhabra On His Equation With Mahira Sharma: 'Want Everything To Happen Organically'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.