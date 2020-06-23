Paras Chhabra's Ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's Social Media Gets Hacked; Read Details

Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's Instagram profile recently got hacked. The actor turned model, in an interview with a media portal, described the whole incident as very stressful. She also went into details about what the hacker was doing with her profiled while it was hacked.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra ‘replaces’ ex-ladylove Akanksha Puri’s tattoo, latter shares a vague post

Akanksha Puri's Instagram account was recently hacked for 12 hours. The actor has almost 581K followers on her account. In an interview with a media outlet, Akanksha talked about the whole ordeal. About the hacker's activity, she mentioned how the hacker was viewing other people and celebrities' stories from her account and she didn't even know who these people were. Moreover, a lot of cheap comments were made from her account on people's posts and many such direct messages were also sent to people as well.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra restyles Akanksha Puri's tattoo on his wrist

She revealed how a few of her friends informed her about some lewd activity that was happening online through her account. She also mentioned how some of her celebrity friends deleted the horrible comments made by her account and understood that her account was hacked. Akanksha then explained how her fans helped her a lot. Her fans started posting picture tabs of suspicious activity that was happening with her account.

Also Read | Akanksha Puri opens up about the rumours of her being a part of 'Bigg Boss 14'; Read

Akanksha Puri mentioned how she didn't want to disclose the names of the celebrities that had received cheap direct messages from her account but told the portal about her disgust after reading the messages. She also mentioned how she had no clue about half of the things the hacker must have done from her account. The actor finally added how it took 12 hours to get the whole thing sorted but it was still very stressful for her.

Also Read | Akanksha Puri takes internet by storm with her dance moves on 'No Lie'; Watch video

Akanksha Puri not the first celeb to get their social media hacked

Akanksha Puri is not the only celebrity whose online accounts have been hacked. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shruti Haasan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Urvashi Rautela, Hrithik Roshan and many more have also faced such instances in the past.

Promo Pic Credit: Akanksha Puri's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.