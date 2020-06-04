Paras Chhabra On His Equation With Mahira Sharma: 'Want Everything To Happen Organically'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra, gained prominence in the reality show due to his equation with Shehnaz Gill, and his strong friendship with Mahira Sharma. Fascinatingly, even months after the reality show ended, his association with the two actors continues to make headlines.

First of all, while the actors have moved on with their lives, their fans are often caught up in social media wars. Speaking of Shehnaaz and her fans, Paras said that if he says anything about Shehnaaz or her fans, even that would become news. He further went on to reveal that he and Shehnaaz did not have any problems during Bigg Boss.

He said that she used to like him before she fell for Sidharth Shukla and he was okay with it. What really got him angry was when she questioned the girls who participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He said that what she did was not right. And ever since that incident, there has been no communication between them and also there is no grudge either.

Talking about fans crossing the line, Paras revealed that there were reports of Shehnaaz’s father being accused of rape. Many of her fans have claimed that Mahira and he are circulating the news to defame Shehnaz. At the same time, it's funny and annoying. He even thought of filing a complaint at the Crime Branch, but he couldn't as now that a few cops were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While Shehnaz had openly confessed that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a mistake and that her heart was not there, Paras had no such qualms. Many had called the show 'publicity stunt' because he was linked to Mahira. He explains saying that the creative team had approached him for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. They asked him about his equation with Mahira, and he told them he liked her. They approached her and she was all set to participate in the reality TV show. The deal, however, fell through.

Paras reveals that he and Mahira met a couple of times during the lockdown. He said that they share a beautiful bond and he does not want to go down the regular way of proposing to her. He also reveals that he wants everything to happen organically with her. He also said that she is a very good friend as of now. He also stated that his mother likes Mahira a lot.

