'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's' New Promo Sees Paras Chhabra 'test' His Chemistry With The Girls

The makers of the Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karoge have revealed another interesting promo of the show which will make the viewers even more excited for the show. The promo has Paras making a grand entry while grooving on the song, Kukkad Kamaal Da. He can also be seen saying his iconic dialogue, 'Abra Ka Dabra, Main Hoon Paras Chhabra'.

The viewers can also hear his mother's dialogue from the Bigg Boss family week episode which said, 'Chathees ayegi, chathees jayegi, teri wali teri ma hi layegi.' Soon, the host Maniesh Paul starts introducing the contenders who are all set to woo Paras on the show.

The promo sees the girls all set to woo Paras

The first girl, Sanjana Galrani is introduced on the show and Paras seems to be impressed by her confidence. The two also pull off a romantic dance in the song, Bheege Hont Tere.

The second girl is Bigg Boss 2 Marathi's contestant Heena Panchal. Paras also calls her 'hot and sexy' and says that she might have boys lined up for her. He also asks why has she participated in the show. Heena Panchal also agrees to the fact that she has many boys lined up for her.

Heena Panchal asks Paras about Akanksha Puri

She replies with confidence that she is Heena Panchal and that she does everything differently. Heena points out that Paras has a tattoo of Akanksha Puri, his ex-girlfriend's name on his hand which was one of the most controversial highlights of Bigg Boss 13. She asks what is his current status when it comes to this relationship.

Paras also says that tattoos are not a big deal anymore. He also added that a line will cross out her name and the words 'Who's next?' will be written below. The show has managed to capture the attention of the viewers especially those who are now going to miss Bigg Boss 13.

