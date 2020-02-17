Bigg Boss 13: Memes On Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Will Leave You In Splits

After entertaining fans for over 140 days, Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end. Be it the exciting tasks, the fun-filled Weekend ka Waar episodes, or the violent fights on the show, fans have lived every moment of the show along with the contestants. As per reports, Bigg Boss 13 was one of the few shows on television which has managed to get the audience hooked.

The Bigg Boss 13 journey ended on February 15, with Sidharth Shukla walking away with the Bigg Boss trophy. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 are reminiscing the journey of contestants with memes and funny posts, two days after the four-month-long journey came to an end. Take a look at these funny memes of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, And Rashami Desai’s Pasta Reunion

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz REACTS To Allegations Of Sidharth Shukla’s Win Being Fixed

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also had them hooked to it. The show witnessed some strong bonds forming inside the house as well.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla's Net Worth After Becoming Bigg Boss 13 Winner Will Stun You

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Best Moments Of Rashami Desai From This Season To Remember

Image courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.