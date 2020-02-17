Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: BB2 Marathi's Heena Panchal Enters Show, Asks Paras About His Tattoo

Bigg Boss 13 fever has not gone down yet, and the audience is being treated with the new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?. The show will have the finalists of Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. A promo shared by Colors TV of the show gives a glimpse of two competitors for Paras, one of whom is Bigg Boss 2 Marathi's contestant Heena Panchal.

Heena Panchal too woo Paras Chhabra

The promo first shows Paras Chhabra dancing to the song Kukkad from Student of the Year. He is wearing a light pink sherwani. Maniesh Paul is seen hosting the show as he introduces two contestants. Bigg Boss 2 Marathi's contestant Heena Panchal is introduced by Maniesh. Paras calls 'hot and sexy' and says that she might have boys lined up for her. He asks why has she participated in the show.

Heena Panchal agrees to the fact that she has many boys lined up for her. She says that she is Heena Panchal and that she does everything differently. Heena points out that Paras has a tattoo of Akanksha Puri, his ex-girlfriend's name on his hand. She asks what is his status when it comes to this relationship. Paras says that tattoos are not a big deal anymore. He adds on that a line will cross out her name and the words Who's next? will be written below.

Another contestant is Sanjana Galrani, for whom Paras says that he liked her confidence. Paras then dances with Sanjana on a paper on a Bollywood romantic song. Sanjana also kisses him on the cheek.

SOURCE: Colors TV Instagram

