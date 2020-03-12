Paras Chhabra Reveals How Akanksha Puri Tried To Get In Touch After 'Bigg Boss 13'; Read

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's breakup has been all over the news. Chhabra was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and is now all set to find a bride for himself, through his show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Even as he has set the sail to find a bride, his past relationship has still not completely left him. He recently revealed that his ex Akanksha Puri contacted him after Bigg Boss 13. Read on to know more about what Paras Chhabra has to say:

Paras Chhabra opens up about how Akanksha Puri tried to contact him post Bigg Boss 13

According to reports, Paras Chhabra was seen talking to a leading news daily, where he talked about his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. He stated that she tried to get into touch with him after he left Bigg Boss 13 house. He was not able to pay much attention to this as he was busy with his show.

The finalist further stated that there is indeed no point in talking about it or clarifying anything now and that they should completely call it quits.

Talking about his tattoo that has Akanksha Puri's name, he stated that he will remove it but currently he is too much busy with his show Mujse Shaadi Karoge. He stated that it has kept him so busy that there is no time to deal with these things. However, Akanksha Puri, on the other hand, has gotten a new tattoo.

Requesting everyone not to drag me in any kinda negativity.if any1 is making any video or saying anything in good humour plz it's his call.n specially stop spreadin negativity bout #MahiraSharma as I admire tis girl n specially her mother.i wish her n everyone all the best #bb13 — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) February 1, 2020

