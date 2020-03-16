Vikas Gupta Takes A Dig At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s Relationship, Watch Video

It is not a hidden fact that Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta had taken a liking towards Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's lovable camaraderie in Bigg Boss 13. In one of the episodes of the show, Vikas had also revealed to Shefali Jariwala that SidNaaz as Sidharth and Shehnaaz are fondly known together, are madly in love with each other. Shehnaaz Gill recently also caught up with Vikas Gupta recently and it seems that they had a gala time.

Vikas Gupta shared a fun video with Shehnaaz Gill

Vikas Gupta recently took to his social media handle to share a fun video with Shehnaaz Gill wherein he can be seen taking a hilarious dig at the word 'attachment' which also sums up Shehnaaz Gill's equation with Sidharth Shukla. The video has Shehnaaz Gill asking Vikas Gupta if the girl in the photograph is his girlfriend. To this, Vikas Gupta reveals to her that she is not his girlfriend but he has an ‘emotional attachment’ with her.

To this, Shehnaaz Gill starts laughing and blushing while Vikas Gupta admits that he learned this from her only. The song, Nachde Ne Sare can be heard playing in the beautiful video. Check out the video.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were known for their strong bond in Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship was quite the talking point in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill was known to be quite possessive about Sidharth Shukla inside the house. Shehnaaz Gill also confessed many times that she has a strong ‘emotional attachment’ towards Sidharth Shukla.

Such was Punjab's Katrina Kaif's obsession with Sidharth Shukla that the host, Salman Khan also warned the latter to be 'careful' of her. On the work front, Shehnaaz has been busy with the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Sidharth Shukla has also spilled the beans on his relationship with Shehnaaz during his media reaction wherein he revealed that she is an extremely dear friend to him.

