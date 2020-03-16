Bigg Boss 13's Arti And Vishal Are Grooving To Salman Khan's Iconic Song; WATCH

All Bigg Boss 13 contestants are out and about, post their stint in the reality television show. Arti Singh, amongst all, has been extremely busy catching up with her family and friends from the show. Knowing that she is a big fan of the Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, Arti shared a video wherein she can be seen grooving with co-contestant, Vishal Aditya Singh, to one of the iconic songs of Salman Khan, O O Jaane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Even though the two were not the best of friends during the show, they sure seem to get along outside the house. Read ahead to know more.

Arti and Vishal shaking a leg to Salman Khan’s iconic song

Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen dancing to their ex-host's iconic song, O O Jaane Jaana. The song is sung by Kamaal Khan. Arti Singh’s caption for the post read, “O O Jaane Jaana, Dhoondhe Tujhe Deewana, Sapnoo Mein Roz Aaye, Aa Zindagi Mein Aa Na Sanam Love you Salman Sir @beingsalmankhan.. Dancing Partner @vishalsingh713 #DancingIntoTheWeekend.”.

Joining the two were also other Bigg Boss contestants, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Zariwala, Vikas Phatak (Hindustani Bhau), and Mahira Sharma. The housemates bonded when they were inside the house and seem to continue their friendship outside of the house too. Arti Singh posted some more pictures of from the night and captioned the post, “If these pics look fun, all I can say is that they are only a fraction of the madness that happened when some of us who were recently locked up together met!!! Thanks Shefali for an amazing getogether!!!

@shefalijariwala @vishalsingh713 @officialmahirasharma @parasvchhabrra @hindustanibhau @paragtyagi #GetTogether #BiggBossLove #LoveYouAll #HappyWomensDay”.

