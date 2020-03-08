Parth Samthaan's Best Onscreen Moments That You Should Not Miss

Parth Samthaan is a popular model and television actor, who is most prominently known for his performances in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He is adored by his fans for his acting skills and his dapper looks. Read on to know more about the best on-screen moments of Samthaan here:

Best Parth Samthaan on-screen moments for his die-hard fans:

Parth Samthaan is currently playing the character of Anurag Basu in the family drama show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. This show brings some of his best on-screen moments. In one of the episodes of the show, Prerna is staying away from Anurag. He is confused about this and decides to confront her. This brings out one of the best acting moments of Parth Samthaan. Prerna opens up about her feelings for him, and he reciprocates.

In one of the scenes from the same show, Parth and Erica are seen talking about the weather and love. The duo is talking to each other one morning and is seen having a good time bantering. It is one of the best moments of the show. Samthaan’s dialogue delivery is widely adored by the fans.

In one of the scenes, Anurag is seen expressing his feelings for Prerna. He tells her how much he loves her and says that he will never give up on her. He says that he just does not like her and that it's a lot more than that. According to the fans, it is one of the best love scenes between the two characters. Here is a clip from the same scene.

Parth Samthaan's previous television show also gave the fans some memorable moments. One such instance came when his character from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is seen sitting on the top of his car, with his love interest. The two sit under a million stars and express their love for each other. It is also one of the most adored scenes from the show.

