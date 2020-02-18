Tiger Shroff Shows Off THIS Stunt As He Anticipates 'Baaghi 3', Disha Patani Loves It

Tiger Shroff is all set for the release of his upcoming action thriller flick Baaghi 3. He is highly excited and very eager for Baaghi 3's release date. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shroff posted a GIF image, as he is counting the days. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Tiger Shroff’s enthusiasm is high as Baaghi 3 release date draws closer

On February 18, 2020, Tiger Shroff took to his official social media handle to post a GIF, as his upcoming film is just days away from its theatrical release. In the GIF, Tiger Shroff is seen doing multiple cart-wheels, and the moving image has been edited in a very funny way, giving fans multiple ‘Tigers’. The caption on the post reads, “Counting down days like 🤸🏽⚡” It also states that he is waiting for March 6, as the film will be released on this date.

Fans and celebrities were seen flooding the comment section with their support and hilarious comments. Shroff's War co-star Hrithik Roshan said that it was 'cool', whereas Disha Patani said it is 'awesome'. Here is the post by Tiger Shroff, which has garnered over 262 thousand likes within an hour.

For the unversed, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. It features Shroff in the lead role. Shraddha Kapoor was the female lead in the first Baaghi film and will be again seen in Baaghi 3, as the female lead. It will also feature Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

A song from Baaghi 3 is already out and is being adored by the fans of the Baaghi and Dhoom franchise. It is titled Dus Bahane 2.0, and it was also shared by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, on his official Twitter handle. Fans are all hyped up to see Tiger Shroff in his new avatar, as he will be seen going against a whole country to get his brother back home.

