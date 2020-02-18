Kiara Advani is one of the most promising new-age actors in the Hindi film industry. She was last seen in Good Newwz as Monika Batra and previously in Kabir Singh as Preeti Sikka, for which she was critically acclaimed and completely adored by the fans.

Kiara Advani is now all set to star in another Netflix original titled Guilty. The release date of Netflix's Guilty is already out and it will premiere on the OTT platform on March 6, 2020. The Guilty trailer gave fans a glimpse of what the film is all about and has become the talk of the town. Twitteratis are talking about Kiara’s latest Netflix original and pouring all their love for the actor on the site. Read on to know more about how the fans are reacting to Guilty’s trailer:

Twitterati react to Kiara Advani’s Guilty trailer

This Karan Johar show was shot in my college (revelation in itself), but the only take away I have is that this isn't the theme party I am ready for after investing in the Bittoo-Shruti Janakpuri chhaap aesthetic for a decade. https://t.co/JKJr12u84v — Rhea Srivastava (@VirtualRheality) February 18, 2020

#Guilty trailer is out looks promising

Hope this tym @NetflixIndia will does not break the trust https://t.co/zwh3ISInNs — Sanjog Vasarla (@SanjogVasarla) February 18, 2020

When it comes to original content from India. Netflix just can't get it right.https://t.co/s8xw5Z8fkz — प्रेम (@incognito_prem) February 18, 2020

Culpable: are you ready to look at



Kiara Advani as never before?

Kiara Advani gets up for Netflix’s Guilty after a smash hit by Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, and the actress looks as though it never did… https://t.co/fGbvc9Jg5i — C S Y B U Z Z (@csybuzz) February 17, 2020

Kiara Advani would be 'Guilty' if looks could kill, says Twitterati on her film trailer

