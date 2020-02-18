The Debate
Kiara Advani Would Be 'Guilty' If Looks Could Kill, Says Twitterati On Her Film Trailer

Television News

Kiara Advani is all set to star in another Netflix original titled 'Guilty' which will release on March 6. Read more to know what fans feel about the trailer.

kiara advani

Kiara Advani is one of the most promising new-age actors in the Hindi film industry. She was last seen in Good Newwz as Monika Batra and previously in Kabir Singh as Preeti Sikka, for which she was critically acclaimed and completely adored by the fans.

Kiara Advani is now all set to star in another Netflix original titled Guilty. The release date of Netflix's Guilty is already out and it will premiere on the OTT platform on March 6, 2020. The Guilty trailer gave fans a glimpse of what the film is all about and has become the talk of the town. Twitteratis are talking about Kiara’s latest Netflix original and pouring all their love for the actor on the site. Read on to know more about how the fans are reacting to Guilty’s trailer:

Twitterati react to Kiara Advani’s Guilty trailer

Kiara Advani would be 'Guilty' if looks could kill, says Twitterati on her film trailer

 

 

