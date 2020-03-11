Parth Samthaan Orders Mask To Prevent Coronavirus But Ironically It Comes From China

Parth Samthaan is making the headlines again, but this time it is not for his television series. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to his social media handle and posted a photo of a mask he had ordered as a Corona prevention act, but it came with a catch. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

On March 10, 2020, actor Parth Samthaan took to his social media handle to post a photo of the mask he had ordered as a Coronavirus prevention measure. But the irony is that this mask came from China, the birthplace of Coronavirus. The packaging had the Mandarin language all over it. Samthaan captioned the photo saying, "When you order a mask ..and it comes from China." Palash Muchhal, a famous singer and music composer, came up with a hilarious comment on the photo saying, "Samajhdaar, zyada Samajhdaar and then Parth Samthaan." Here is the Instagram post by Samthaan:

Parth Samthaan is widely known for his portrayal of Anurag Basu in the drama serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It is created by Ekta Kapoor and features Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. It is a spiritual remake of the original Kasautii Zindagi Ki and tells the story of Anurag and Prerna. It revolves around their undying love for each other and how they overcome problems that haunt them. The show features Hina Khan as the antagonist Komolika Basu. Kausautii Zindagi Ki went on to garner several awards through its run time.

BANG BANG! my baby shot me down! BANG BANG I hit the ground BANG BANG ...my baby shot me down 👀👀👀👀#AnuNePreKoKyonMaara @StarPlus @BTL_Balaji #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 pic.twitter.com/D47Hmk4XK2 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 25, 2020

